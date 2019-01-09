WATCH: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wishes ill Portsmouth teen well in heartwarming video

A brave teenage girl with a terminal brain tumour has received a heartwarming video from Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Fifteen-year-old Sian Reeds, from North End, found out that she had a rare form of cancer after a routine eye appointment last year.

Chris Hemsworth sent a video message to Sian Reeds

Since her diagnosis she Sian has battled the condition with her customary determination and sense of humour.

She has even received a video message from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

In the message, recorded before Christmas, he said: ‘I know you’re going through an incredibly tough time at the moment. I want to send you lots of love, lots of support.

‘I know you have a lot of people around you doing the same thing.’

British gymnast Nile Wilson and four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles also recorded video messages for Sian.

Sian’s fighting spirit

SIAN’s fighting spirit was epitomised by her determination to continue with a gymnastics tournament to avoid letting her down her partner

Despite finding out the devastating news, Sian still took part in the Regional Acro gymnastics tournament for Portsmouth Gymnastics Club as she didn’t want to let her partner down – and won gold. It is this spirit and kindness that has touched so many people.

The club has since launched a special leotard in her honour – a move which has caught on from other gymnastic clubs around the world.

‘Sian is someone who is always smiling and will always put herself out for others,’ Matthew said. ‘She is someone who just wants other people to be happy and has always done a lot of volunteering like going into school and helping those with learning difficulties.

‘We’ve been overwhelmed with the response of people from all over the world who have donated money for her.

‘Sian’s met British gymnastic Kelly Simms, had a message from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and had Ed Sheeran arrange for her to come to one of his concerts.

‘Unfortunately she is not well enough to travel to Brazil where he is touring so Ed has arranged for her to come to his concert in Leeds on August 16 which is Sian’s birthday. He has also said he will fly back from his European tour in February if she becomes unwell.’

Sian is also hoping to compete in the UK Rock Challenge where she is the dance captain next month when she is out of hospital. ‘She is determined to perform in it,’ Matthew said.

