WATCH: Two taken to hospital after major M275 crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the M275 in Portsmouth last night.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened just after 11pm near the Tipner interchange.

Two of the vehicles which collided on the M275 last night. Picture: Dareen Ali

Two people, a 19-year-old woman from Romsey and a 54-year-old woman from Portsmouth, were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Two Volskwagen Polos and a Toyota Auris were damaged in the crash.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the Toyota driver, a 55-year-old from Scotland, was unhurt.

South Central Ambulance Service said five people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Picture: Dareen Ali

Investigating officer PC Faye Cappleman, from Havant Roads Police Unit, said: ‘We’re appealing for any witnesses to the crash which happened by the Tipner interchange on the M275.’

If you have any information call 101.

Video credit: Dareen Ali