WATCH: What would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on Portsmouth?

AN INTERACTIVE map reveals what would happen if nuclear bombs were dropped on any location across the globe.

The tool, which can be accessed here, allows people to enter specific cities and choose between four types of bombs – including the USSR’s 50,000 KT Tsar Bomba.

This is what would happen if the largest bomb ever detonated, the USSR's 50,000 KT Tsar Bomba, was dropped on Portsdown Hill Road. From the inside outwards the rings denote the extent of fireball, radiation, shock wave and heat. Picture: outrider.org

The map simulates the bomb dropping on the area and shows the extent of fireball, shock wave, radiation, and heat.

It also tells users the number of fatalities and injuries that would occur as a result.

If the first bomb used in war – a Little Boy bomb – was dropped on Fratton Park, there would be 24,712 fatalities and 39,571 injuries.

Heat from the bomb would travel 3.4 miles outwards and to the south would reach Southsea Common, and to the north Buckland and Copnor.

This is what would happen if the first bomb used in war, the Little Boy bomb, was dropped on Fratton Park. There would be 24,712 fatalities and 39,571 injuries. From the inside outwards the rings denote the extent of fireball, radiation, shock wave and heat. Picture: outrider.org

But if the Tsar Bomba, the largest USSR bomb detonated, was dropped on Portsdown Hill Road, there would be more than half-a-million deaths and a further half-a-million injuries.

The heat from the bomb would travel north as far as Basingstoke, and south, past the bottom of the Isle of Wight.