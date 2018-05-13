Water company wants its bottles re-used in schools by pupils

A WATER company is to continue with its water bottle scheme this year – but is encouraging long-term use of its ‘bottle for life’.

Portsmouth Water has for several years offered every primary, infant and junior school in the area a drinking water bottle for each pupil at a subsidised rate.

This year, as part of the company’s initiative to encourage single-use plastic, it is encouraging all schools to order water bottles only for the new intake.

The water bottles, while being 100 per cent recyclable, are designed as ‘bottles for life’.

Sue Allery, Portsmouth Water’s HR and community officer, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed with the response and support to our drinking water bottle initiative and are therefore delighted to continue with it in 2018 at the same subsidised rate of 30p per bottle.

‘We really hope the schools can also join us in helping us reduce the amount of plastic we use by ordering bottles only for the new intake.’

Schools can order free new lids for older water bottles.