Water company wins award

Have your say

A WATER company has achieved the President’s Award in the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

For the fourth year running Portsmouth Water has been awarded the accolade by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

The awards scheme receives entries from organisations around the world and recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Portsmouth Water’s managing director, Neville Smith, said on hearing the news: ‘It is now the fourth year running that we have been awarded by RoSPA, the President’s Award for health and safety.

‘This is in addition to previously winning 10 gold awards – which is no mean achievement.

‘This award is high recognition of our achievements in health and safety over many years.

‘It’s a true testimony of the efforts that everyone in the company has put in to make Portsmouth Water a safer place to work.

‘Staff should be very proud to be associated with our company’s approach to health and safety.’

To find out more about the RoSPA Awards, visit rospa.com/awards.