Watersports scheme commences at Port Solent

A NEW watersports scheme was opened at Port Solent last weekend.

The first Watersports Weekend kicked-off on Saturday, June 30, with the proceeds benefitting Port Solent’s 2018 charity partner, the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

Families had the chance to get out on the water and try things such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

Lisa Fowler from Port Solent said: ‘It’s great to offer visitors to Port Solent and their families and friends the opportunity to have fun on the water and get a taster of some water-based sports.

‘After visitors have worked up an appetite on the Solent, they can build their energy up at one of our restaurants.’

The next Watersports Weekend will be taking place on September 1 and 2.