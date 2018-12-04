We Can Do It awards: Company goes above and beyond for special Portsmouth school

A COMPANY that usually spends its time repairing aircraft engines took on a different kind of maintenance project over the summer.

The Best Business category at the We Can Do It awards is given to a business that goes the extra mile to help out others in the community.

Staff from H+S Aviation, in Hilsea, dedicated their summer to breathing new life into Cliffdale Primary Academy in Battenburg Avenue – a school for children age four to 11 with complex learning difficulties.

The company built a brand new assembly hall and reception area, to the delight of youngsters as they came back to school in September.

Phil Jupp from H+S Aviation said: ‘We are immensely proud to not only have won the award, but to see the transformation of the school and how happy that made the children there.

‘It looks really good – the team did a great job and were able to do even more than we initially said we would do for the school, which is brilliant.

‘We do a project for the community every year and try to help out in as many ways as we can.

‘Doing these projects is so important to us because it’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces when you do something like this for them.

‘There are always lots of people to help as well, so we’ll be doing this for many years to come.’