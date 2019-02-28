AFFORDABLE and social homes should be a priority for the ‘super peninsula’ development at Tipner, residents have said.

Wednesday (Feb 28) saw the first public exhibition for plans at Tipner West and Horsea in Portsmouth that include reclaiming land to provide space for up to 2,200 homes.

Local homeowners attended the consultation at the Mountbatten Centre to learn more about what the development would mean for the city.

As well as homes it is proposed that the site will have employment opportunities such as retail and marine work as well as other community uses like a school. A new road connecting Tipner and Horsea will be constructed for use by pedestrians, bikes and buses.

Richard Sullivan, 36, from Paulsgrove was at the exhibition said: ‘It makes sense. We need more housing and it’s the only large area in Portsmouth we can anything on. But it needs to be social housing and affordable housing, not expensive like Gunwharf Quays.

‘The key thing for me, on a selfish level, is the bridge link-up between Tipner and Horsea. Being able to get over when cycling or walking will be so much quicker.’

Another Paulsgrove resident Mike Jerome, 71, added: ‘What really strikes me is the traffic problem and the need for schools. If there are going to be around 2,000 new homes that’s at least 4,000 people.

‘So as long as the infrastructure is taken into account. And I do think there should be social housing there, affordable homes are great but social would be better’.

For Labour housing activist, Cal Corkery, affordable homes were key. ‘If the reclamation can work I think it’s a good idea,’ he said. ‘My over-riding concern is the usual about the level of affordable housing and the mix of tenures.’

Once Portsmouth City Council decide on a plan there will be further consultation with the public. This would then be followed by a public inquiry and then a decision by a government inspector.

Even though the plans are in early stages Toby Ayling, the council’s planning policy manager, said residents had taken a keen interest. He said: ‘People have been really interested to find out a bit more about the proposals. We know they have seen proposals for the site in the past but they are different this time. People have been quite measured, they understand why this needs to be done.’

Another exhibition will be taking place at the Port Solent Boardwalk in a first floor unit adjacent to the Wetherspoons on March 9 between 12pm and 4pm.

An online survey on the plans can be found on the council’s website.