Weather forecast for the late May bank holiday weekend in Portsmouth

Have your say

THE bank holiday weekend is set to be a scorcher, with temperatures reaching 24 degrees Celsius.

Generally on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has said it will be very warm, humid and sunny, but with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

It also said temperatures will reach 24 degrees on Saturday and Monday, and 23 on Sunday.

There may also be some scattered showers on Monday.

The forecast is generally good for festivalgoers, who will be attending Mutiny Festival in Cosham, on Saturday and Sunday.