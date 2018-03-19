Weather update: How long is the snow going to last?

Have your say

TEMPERATURES will be on the rise tomorrow as the snow in Portsmouth starts to clear.

Following a weekend of harsh weather, dubbed the ‘mini beast from the east’, temperatures are set to rise to 9C tomorrow.

The Met Office’s yellowing warning for ice across south-east England ended at 10am today, but there is still risk of a wintry flurry across the south.

No warnings for any further, heavy snow have been issued, but temperatures will remain low today with highs of 3C.

Tomorrow, sunny spells are expected at about lunchtime.