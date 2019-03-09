A WEATHER warning for strong winds and gusts has been issued for the area.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area as experts predict gusts of up to 65mph will hit the region on Wednesday.

Wet and windy weather will sweep across Britain next week, as forecasters predict strong gusts could damage trees, power lines and cause travel disruption.

The strong northwesterly winds are expected to strike at midnight on Wednesday and last until about 3pm.

The Met Office has also warned that the weather could be so severe that it could cause short-term power loss and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Powerful waves are also expected to batter coastal routes. The weather is predicted to be at its worst in the morning, with winds gradually easing in the afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the Press Association there is some ‘wet and windy weather on the way’ for much of the country.

He said across Northern Ireland there could be gusts of 60mph-70mph, with 50mph-55mph seen quite widely across England, with 60mph-65mph in coastal areas.

‘From those wind gusts we are likely to see travel disruption, it affects the rush-hours, and we could see damage to trees and power lines,’ Mr Dewhurst added.

He said there will also be a ‘band of heavy rain’ which will push south-eastwards, followed by some ‘very heavy showers’ during Tuesday and Wednesday.