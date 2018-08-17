Website offers home raffles

ACCOUNTANT Krishan Swali has set up a new website that allows people to enter competitions to win houses.

The website — homecompetitions.co.uk — gathers together property competitions and raffles from across the country.

People buy raffle tickets from property sellers, with one person winning the property once a certain number of tickets have been sold.

Krishan, who is originally from Portsmouth, said: ‘It is a scheme that’s got more and more popular. I was online entering these competitions and couldn’t find one that I had entered as there are so many, so I thought I would set up this site to have them all in one hub and make it user friendly.’

The website features a range of properties, some listed for millions of pounds, and clearly displays the terms and conditions and entry fees.

Krishan said: ‘It is a very new market. Nothing like this has ever been done before.’