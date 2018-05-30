Weekend Bandstand event in Portsmouth cancelled after Mutiny Festival deaths

THIS weekend’s Bandstand events in Southsea have been cancelled following the tragic events at Mutiny Festival.

Portsmouth City Council has decided to cancel the free Live at the Bandstand event, which was due to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend's events at the Bandstand in Southsea have been cancelled. Picture: Joseph Sheridan.

Councillor Steve Pitt, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said the council wanted to put in extra safety measures which could not be achieved at such short notice.

It comes after two people died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival on Saturday night.

Father-of-one Tommy Cowan, 20, of West Leigh, and Georgia Jones, 18, from Havant, sadly died at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police launched an investigation into drug supply at Mutiny, which had its final day cancelled by organisers following the deaths.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated but nothing compares to Georgia and Tommy’s families’ loss’ – Mutiny Festival founder speaks out

Five people had been arrested for suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They have since been released but remain under investigation.

Live at the Bandstand this weekend was not the usual seafront gig but was due to be a larger, similar to one held last year in Castle Field.

The well-attended event attracted nearly 15,000 people over the weekend.

Plans for a replacement large-scale bandstand event are now being developed for Saturday, 8 September.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘Unfortunately we have decided not to go ahead with this weekend’s bandstand events.

‘This was going to be the season’s big event on Castle Field and following the tragic events at Mutiny Festival it was felt we would have to put extra measures in place to safely manage it and this wasn’t practical at such short notice.

‘I am fully aware that this will be a huge disappointment to people, but hope they can understand the decision under the circumstances.

‘However as a result we are now planning a replacement Last Night of the Bandstand event to finish the season and will let everyone know details as soon as they are available.’

For all the latest information on bandstand events search ‘Live at the Bandstand’ on Facebook.