Wetherspoons boss to visit Portsmouth pub in Brexit tour

Have your say

THE founder of pub chain Wetherspoons, Tim Martin, will be visiting Portsmouth next week, to chat to customers about Brexit.

Mr Martin will be popping into the Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk at 10.30am on Friday, January 11, speaking to customers about his views on leaving the European Union.

He believes that leaving the EU will lead to lower prices for food and drink.

The chain has already scrapped Jagermeister in favour of a herbal liqueur produced in England.

The founder and chairman of the national pub chain will also be visiting Southampton and Weymouth later in the day.