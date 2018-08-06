What caused today’s power cut  in Portsmouth

DAMAGE to a high-voltage power cable caused a power cut in the centre of Portsmouth, SSE has confirmed.

Between 12.03pm and 13.35pm today businesses and properties in Commercial Road, Guildhall Square and 10 streets in the surrounding area lost power.

Energy company SSE revealed that the loss of power was caused by ‘third-party’ damage to a high voltage cable. The cable has now been fully repaired with power restored to all properties.

A spokesperson for SSE said: ‘We would like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked to repair the cable.

‘We had to make sure that we assessed the situation before we could carry out the repairs.’

The Portsmouth civic offices and the Portsmouth Central Library were also affected by the outage.

During that time residents were asked to only contact the council during that time if entirely necessary.