What’s being planned in your area

PORTSMOUTH

Charles Dickens: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use of first and second floor from offices to form 10 self-contained flats at 5 Arundel Street; Mr Prash Jaitley.

St Jude: Construction of replacement front boundary wall; and installation of fence to east boundary at 17 Auckland Road East; Mr Harry Levin.

Eastney and Craneswater: Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to purposes falling within Class C4 (house in multiple occupation) or Class C3 (dwellinghouse) at 9 Beatrice Road; Mr C Mole.

HAVANT BOROUGH

Waterlooville: Change of use from a butcher’s shop to a tanning salon at 119 London Road; Mr C Haughton.

Waterlooville: Proposed new orangery extension, changing room and accessible toilet at Waterlooville Community Centre, 10 Maurepas Way; Ms Judy Clementson.

Hayling East: Two-storey rear extension accessed by single-storey link to main house, with balcony to rear first floor and cladding to elevations at 66 Southwood Road; Mr Richard Masters.

FAREHAM BOROUGH

Locks Heath: Side extension and provision of pitched roof to incorporate existing flat roof addition to create annex at 202 Locks Road; Mr & Mrs Andrew Mckellar.

Portchester East: Single-storey rear extension, roof extension and alteration to front dormer at 28 Pentland Rise; Mr & Mrs K Hazelden.

Titchfield: Single-storey rear extension at Great Posbrooke Farm House, Posbrook Lane; Mr & Mrs Peter Barfoot.

GOSPORT BOROUGH

Elson: Display of signage on play equipment at Unit 1 Brockhurst Gate, Cotsworth Road; Mr Ben Fox.

Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 13 Cheltenham Crescent; Mr and Mrs P & M Schorn.