What’s being planned in your area

These are some of the recent planning applications in your area
Here are some of the plans in the pipeline near where you live.

PORTSMOUTH

Charles Dickens: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use of first and second floor from offices to form 10 self-contained flats at 5 Arundel Street; Mr Prash Jaitley. 

St Jude: Construction of replacement front boundary wall; and installation of fence to east boundary at 17 Auckland Road East; Mr Harry Levin.

Eastney and Craneswater: Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to purposes falling within Class C4 (house in multiple occupation) or Class C3 (dwellinghouse) at 9 Beatrice Road; Mr C Mole. 

HAVANT BOROUGH

Waterlooville: Change of use from a butcher’s shop to a tanning salon at 119 London Road; Mr C Haughton.

Waterlooville: Proposed new orangery extension, changing room and accessible toilet at Waterlooville Community Centre, 10 Maurepas Way; Ms Judy Clementson.

Hayling East: Two-storey rear extension accessed by single-storey link to main house, with balcony to rear first floor and cladding to elevations at 66 Southwood Road; Mr Richard Masters.

FAREHAM BOROUGH

Locks Heath: Side extension and provision of pitched roof to incorporate existing flat roof addition to create annex at 202 Locks Road; Mr & Mrs Andrew Mckellar.

Portchester East: Single-storey rear extension, roof extension and alteration to front dormer at 28 Pentland Rise; Mr & Mrs K Hazelden.

Titchfield: Single-storey rear extension at Great Posbrooke Farm House, Posbrook Lane; Mr & Mrs Peter Barfoot.

GOSPORT BOROUGH

Elson: Display of signage on play equipment at Unit 1 Brockhurst Gate, Cotsworth Road; Mr Ben Fox.

Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 13 Cheltenham Crescent; Mr and Mrs P & M Schorn.