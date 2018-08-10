What the weather will be like for Red Arrow display in Portsmouth tonight

The Red Arrows are performing a display tonight and it will be viewable in Portsmouth.

Residents will be able to catch a glimpse of the famous RAF aircraft from Southsea, Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent at 7.30pm today.

The Red Arrows are carrying out a display this evening. Picture: Tony Hicks

The Red Arrows are doing the display as part of Cowes Week, which is one of the world’s longest-running regular regattas, and is held off the Isle of Wight.

But after weeks of glorious sunshine and hot weather, mother nature has decided to take a turn for the soggier so far.

Heavy rain has been falling across the city since this morning, making conditions currently less than perfect to watch the display.

However will the weather take a turn for the better before the display begins? Here is what the Met Office is forecasting.

The weather forecast for Portsmouth today is for thunder and rain, with highs of 19C and lows of 11C.

The Red Arrows are due to carry out their display at 7.30pm and the hour by hour forecast for today is currently predicting light rain showers between 7pm and 8pm for the city.

So as long as you take a coat and a brolly you should be fine to watch the display, as they should still be visible.

Cowes Yacht Haven has said that the events, including the Red Arrows, are still scheduled to continue tonight – so the display hasn't been rained off.

Southsea, Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent have been recommended as the best spots to see the aircraft, as well as East and West Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

