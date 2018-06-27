When was it last this hot in Portsmouth - and what’s the record?

The UK is currently basking in a scorching heatwave and the warm weather looks set to continue, with temperatures tipped to reach as high as 35 degrees.

The Met Office has issued an official heatwave alert, warning there is an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Most parts of Britain have already enjoyed temperatures in the mid to high 20s this week and the mercury looks set to climb as we head towards July.

What is the record hottest temperature in Portsmouth?

In Portsmouth the June daytime temperatures generally reach highs of around 19C, with the weather cooling at night to an average of around 12C.

The current warm weather is well above average for this time of year, with the thermometer set to reach the mid 20s every day for the rest of this week.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

In recent times the highest recorded temperature in June has been 31C, with the lowest temperature recorded at a chilly 0 degrees C, while in July, highs of around 22C are reached on average.

During the summer months temperatures as high as 30C can occasionally be attained, with the highest temperature ever recorded a scorching 35C.

Will this be the hottest summer yet?

The unusually warm weather has the UK on track for the hottest June in more than 40 years, when the mercury rose to a sweltering 35.6C in the summer of 1976 in Southampton, while July’s record stands at 36.7C, which was set in 2015.

Picture: Neil Marshall

June’s rainfall is also down by half this year, measuring at just three-quarters of an inch, amid 82 hours of sunshine.

As for the year-long predictions, bookmakers Coral have made it odds on at 4-5 that 2018 will be the hottest year on record.

The hottest year on record for the UK currently is 2014, with a mean temperature of 9.9C, according to Met Office data.

What’s the weather outlook for this week?

In Portsmouth, the weather today is a warm 24C and is expected to remain dry and sunny throughout the day, while coastal areas will feel slightly cooler with onshore breezes.

The weather will remain warm and sunny through the evening, with light winds and low cloud in coastal spots likely to spread inland overnight, reducing temperatures to 14C.

Thursday will see the weather get hotter still, reaching highs up to 26C, with early mist and low cloud soon clearing for another dry day with plenty of sunshine.

The rest of the week will remain equally warm and sunny, with temperatures in the mid-20s predicted from Friday through to Monday, although it will be cooler near the coast with onshore breezes.

Misty conditions may occasionally drift inland, although this will mainly be overnight.

Will the warm weather last?

The scorching weather looks set to continue as meteorologists predict the UK could be set for between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months.

Temperatures are expected to hit at least 24C during each heatwave, and could climb as high as 31C in July and August.

Across the board, maximum temperatures should be at least five degrees above average.