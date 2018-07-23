Whiteley insurer’s support for LGBT community sees it listed as one of the best places to work in the world 

SUPPORT for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender staff members has seen an insurer listed as one of the best places to work in the world.

Zurich, which has its head offices in Whiteley, was named as one of the Top Global Employers in Stonewall’s 2018 Index, one of only 13 organisations to make the list. It was also the first insurer to be named in the Global Top Employers List.

Steve Collinson, head of HR, said: ‘We’re delighted to be part of Stonewall’s Global Workplace Equality Index which recognises the progress we’ve made to become a more inclusive employer, welcoming people from different backgrounds and valuing the contribution they can make to our industry.’

In December 2016, Zurich launched its global LGBT network Pride@Zurich and colleagues also took part in Pride in London.