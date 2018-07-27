Why firm says it is ‘easy’ to purchase a property in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is one of the easiest cities in the UK to purchase a house, according to figures released by a comparison site.

Research from Compare the Market shows that Portsmouth is the tenth best city outside of London to purchase a property.

The statistics were compiled by comparing the number of days a property spent on the market, the number of years it is owned for, the number of properties available and the number of estate agencies.

On average, Portsmouth properties are on the market for 67 days, with the average owner staying in one home for just over nine years.

The firm also states that the average house price in the city is £223,910.

But while Portsmouth finished tenth on the list, Southampton performed much better, being listed in third – with properties being on the market for an average of 40 days.