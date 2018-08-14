Why football still came home this summer 

By Lloyd Oughton is a Highbury College journalism graduate

It’s more than a month since the World Cup finished in Russia and football fans have not known what to do with themselves.



But despite not bringing the trophy home, we’ve almost brought it back with us in spirit.

Last year I wrote a column citing the main reason for England’s failure was that the fan’s did not believe in our team.

We were doomed before we’d even kicked a ball.

I said that I could not name 10 teams with more quality than us and my column was met mostly with disagreement.

But look what happened, folks? We reached the semi-finals for the first time since Italia 90!

‘It’s coming home’ was really just a joke at the start, but the last gasp winner versus Tunisia followed by the 6-1 thrashing of Tunisia in the group stages set tongues wagging.

At this point England fans dared to dream that we’d actually be in for a chance to win the World Cup.

The song became a favourite on many people’s Spotify playlists and although it may have made some ears bleed, it made me feel extremely proud to be English and the country became united in a way I’ve never seen before.

It was the perfect distraction from all the negativity in the political world.

This World Cup has been a resurgence.

English football has had a lot of success in its youth teams both domestically and internationally recently, but to see the senior national team step it up has been magnificent.

The team has proved all its doubters wrong and now lays a foundation for the future.

And if we can show the same amount of support in the next tournaments, we may well be a force to be reckoned with.

Mark my words: football will be coming home soon enough.

