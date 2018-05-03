Wide load lorry causes havoc in Portsmouth

Have your say

THIS lorry caused traffic problems after carrying a wide load down a residential street.

John Cass, chairman of the Stamshaw and Tipner Neighbourhood Forum,said lorries regularly used Twyford Avenue despite a restriction.

He said a seven-and-a-half tonne restriction was in place banning lorries of that size and larger lorries.

But he said deliveries could not be restricted in that way so lorries still used the road.

‘There’s a 7.5 tonne restriction but that’s only access into the site,’ Mr Cass said.

‘We can’t stop deliveries though.

‘That has been enforced since the woman got run over in London Road.’

Traffic came to a grinding halt yesterday afternoon when the wide-load lorry tried to get up the road heading in the direction of the Mountbatten Centre.

The traffic problem yesterday lasted for just a few minutes but highlighted the issues residents face.