Wightlink announces customer consultation dates

WIGHTLINK has released the dates for its next round of customer consultation events.

Those who travel with Wightlink are invited to share their opinions at the Meet the Manager sessions held on: Tuesday, May 15, on board the 4pm sailing from Fishbourne, and 5pm sailing from Gunwharf (St Clare); Wednesday, August 1 between 4pm and 6pm at Yarmouth ticket office; and Tuesday, September 25 between 4pm and 6pm at Ryde Pier Head FastCat terminal.

Non-landing foot passenger tickets will be available for anyone wanting to meet the managers on board St Clare. Managers from customer experience, operations, retail and commercial departments will be present.