Windows approved for Southsea’s Meat and Barrel bar despite fears they could ‘kill’

A FOUR-YEAR row over a Southsea restaurant’s windows – that residents claim could ‘kill’ someone – might finally be over.

Councillors ruled that staff of the Meat and Barrel in Palmerston Road must place warning signs on the pavement outside when opening its windows in a bid to reduce accidents.

The decision came after a retrospective application for the venue’s large, outward opening windows returned to Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee for the fourth time since they were installed in 2015.

Permission had previously been refused due to fears for pedestrian safety on both Palmerston Road and Auckland Road West, which the windows open on to.

For Sue Lloyd, a resident of Auckland Road West, the situation was frustrating. Speaking to the committee she said: ‘Here we are again, I think this is the third deputation I have made about this.

‘I have got children aged six and eight and they are head height with the bottom of the windows.

‘Not that long ago I was walking there with my husband. As we went round the corner a waitress opened the windows without checking for people and they swung out really fast in front of us. My husband missed it by seconds. If that had hit one of my children they would have been killed.’

She criticised the restaurant for failing to adhere to previous planning conditions including permanently closing the windows and altering them so they open inwardly.

She added: ‘You’re putting your blind trust in an organisation that has failed at planning on every attempt.

‘Safety should be at the forefront of people’s minds.’

Her neighbour, Peter Cairns, agreed. ‘The applicant failed to comply with conditions and showed complete disregard for the public’s safety,’ he said.

‘I question whether they have sufficient appropriately trained staff to adhere to this.’

Councillors were reluctant to approve permission for the windows but felt their decision would be overturned by a government inspector.

St Jude ward Councillor Judith Smyth suggested a condition that was then carried. She said: ‘Could we ask them to put up barriers or signs when opening the windows?

‘That would mean that pedestrians couldn’t accidentally get hit or walk into them. I can’t in all consciousness sit here knowing there could be so many accidents.’

Chairman Cllr Hugh Mason added: ‘I hope, as Councillor Jonas said some months ago, never to see this back again.’

The manager of Meat and Barrel, Steffan Jones, declined to comment.