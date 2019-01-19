Winner selected for Lakeside North Harbour’s photography competition

THE WINNER of a competition that saw more than 100 stunning photos submitted has been selected after entrants were tasked with capturing life at Lakeside North Harbour.

Darrel Wright, who works at Babcock inside the Portsmouth-based business offices, was walking around the lake at the campus one morning before work when he saw the image he knew he needed to capture.

Darrel Wright, photo competition winner, with Karen Tyrrell, head of marketing and client services at Lakeside North Harbour

He photographed the lake’s still water, mist and the reflection of the buildings on the lake – winning himself a Go Pro and a photography course from Giant Leap Photography.

The News’ very own video editor Habibur Rahman had his submission ‘highly commended’ by judges.

From The Village hotel and gym car park at Lakeside the photographer of 20 years captured the Lakeside 1000 building and a sunset in the far background, with flora and fauna at the forefront of the image.

Darrel, who is a service desk team leader for Babcock, said: ‘Lakeside is a very special place – it's definitely not your usual setting for an office job.

The News, Portsmouth's head of video Habibur Rahman who has been highly commended in the #photolakeside Photography Competition. Picture: Sarah Standing (140119-5853)

‘I love walking around the lake and seeing all the different wildlife. When I saw the competition advertised I knew I wanted to enter, and had several ideas for photos but none went to plan.

‘One morning I got to work early for a walk around the lake and saw the still water, a little mist and the reflection of the buildings and I knew straight away this was the photo I had to capture.

‘I'm now looking forward to photographing some of the changing wildlife on campus, especially the arrival of the Canadian geese in the spring.’

The competition, which ran from July to October 2018, invited those who work on campus to share their photos of life at Lakeside, to showcase the office environments, landscapes, scenery, sunsets, wildlife or one of the events which take place regularly.

Many of the photos sent in captured the flora and fauna on campus during the long hot summer, with others showing the changing face of the landscape as the nights drew in.