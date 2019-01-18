Winnie the Pooh Day 2019: Best quotes from Pooh and friends to celebrate this beloved character

Have your say

PEOPLE around the world are celebrating their love of beloved children’s character Winnie the Pooh.

The annual celebration – known as Winnie the Pooh Day – is takes place on January 18, which so happens to be today.

It's Winnie the Pooh Day!

AA Milne, the author of the books, actually based the Hundred Acre Wood on Ashdown Forest in East Sussex – if you fancy a trip this weekend, you could even go and play a game of Pooh sticks, in honour of the honey loving bear.

And to celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day, we’ve decided to round up the best quotes from him and his friends.

Here they are:

My Favourite Day

‘What day is it,?’ asked Pooh.

‘It’s today,’ squeaked Piglet.

‘My favourite day,’ said Pooh.

If you live to a hundred

‘If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.’ – Pooh

On Love

‘How do you spell ‘love’?’ Piglet asked.

‘You don’t spell it…you feel it,’ replied Pooh.

‘Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.’ – Pooh

‘If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.’ – Pooh

On friends

‘A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside’ – Pooh

On bravery

‘You’re braver than you believe and stronger and smarter than you think’ – Pooh

Nothing is impossible

‘People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day’ – Pooh

‘Doing nothing often leads to the very best of something’ – Pooh

How to get where you are going

‘I always get to where I am going by walking away from where I have been’ – Pooh

Tigger

‘The most wonderful thing about Tiggers is that I’m the only one’ – Tigger

Piglet

‘The things that make me different are the things that make me’ – Piglet

