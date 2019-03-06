Woman, 60, left with broken knee after car crashes into her at Portsmouth junction 

Have your say

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman has been left with a broken knee after a car collided with her at a junction in Portsmouth.

The woman was crossing Kingston Road in Buckland near Ross Records on February 25 at 10.30am when she was hit by a small silver car.

A police spokesman said: ‘The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Portsmouth, sustained a broken bone in her knee as a result of the collision.

‘The driver of the vehicle, which is described as a small silver car, stopped after the incident. However, the woman who had been driving the car left the scene and did not leave her details.’

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or if anyone recognises the driver involved.

The woman driving the vehicle is described as white, aged 55 to 65, of medium build and with dark shoulder length hair.

PC Michael Nol added: ‘I’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who thinks they might know the driver involved.

‘If you have any information please get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190073184.