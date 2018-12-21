Woman feared murdered turns up in Portsmouth

A woman who went missing in Dorset has been found in Portsmouth after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Katarzyna Zych had been last seen on Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth on Sunday December 8.

The 37-year-old was reported missing to police at about 8.45pm on Sunday December 16.

Today detectives searching for Katarzyna, known as Kat, confirmed she had been found safe and well in Portsmouth.

Police have been searching for Kat since Sunday, and an investigation had been launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

As part of the investigation a 34-year-old man who is known to Kat was arrested and assisted officers with the investigation. He has now been released from custody without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of MCIT, said: ‘We are delighted that Kat has been found safe and well and we have updated her family with this news.

‘I would like to personally thank everyone who came forward with information, shared our appeal and supported the investigation.’