Woman pushed to the ground during late night assault in Portsmouth 

A WOMAN was pushed to the ground by a man during an assault in a driveway.

The incident happened in Havant Road, Drayton, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

The victim, who is in her 40s, was pushed over by the suspect in a driveway near Tregaron Avenue.

After being pushed to the ground, she kicked her attacker and he ran away.

The man is described as being white, in his early 30s, with dark hair, stubble and is gaunt-looking. He was wearing a grey hoody and jeans.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190079971.

