Woman says she ‘photographed UFOs flying over Portsmouth' 

A woman believes she may have captured the moment a pair of UFOs flew over Portsmouth.

In the pictures strange ‘flying saucer’ shaped objects can be seen hovering over Portsdown Hill, on the edge of the city.

The pictures were taken at Portsdown Hill. Picture: Vikki Paul

The ‘UFOs’ were snapped going past what appears to be an air ambulance.

Vikki Paul took the pictures while at the Churchillian pub in mid-July but only realised that the picture included the unusual object several weeks later.

She said: ‘I took this from my phone on July 16 and have only just looked at it. What is near the helicopter? It looks bizarrely UFO-like.

‘It was taken at the Churchillian pub on top of Portsdown Hill. Although I did not see the object at the time, there are actually two objects.

‘It just looks like a stereotypical flying saucer. Very strange.’

This is not the first time that suspected UFOs have been spotted flying over the Portsmouth area.

In January 2017 it was claimed flying saucers were seen hovering in the skies above Gosport, while a Southsea resident snapped what he believed to be a UFO above the city in September 2014.

Britain’s ‘first flying saucer’ was also reportedly spotted in the skies towards Portsmouth on June 1, 1950.

What do you think? Do the mysterious shapes in the pictures look like UFOs? Let us know in the comments below.