Work begins on new £23m maritime tech hub which will create futuristic kit for the Royal Navy 

WORK to build a new £23m maritime tech hub, creating 100 jobs, has begun.

The major investment project to build the UK Maritime Centre of Excellence at Portsdown Technology Park started on Friday.

And to mark the milestone Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, visited the site – which will develop futuristic maritime missions systems for the Royal Navy.

The international development secretary said the site would be key in boosting the area's maritime trade and protecting specialist jobs.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘The creation of the UK Centre of Excellence for Maritime Mission Systems here in the Solent is testament to the expertise of the people from the area and its ongoing commitment to supporting the brave women and men of the Royal Navy. Attracting other maritime organisations to the area, this development will provide more jobs for local people and boost our economy.’

The event was attended by heads from Solent LEP and defence firm QinetiQ.

The work will see a new building being constructed and a hub to work with small and medium-sized companies being created.