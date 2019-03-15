Work begins to build new toilets at Portsmouth park

WORK has started to build new public toilets at at Kingston Recreation Ground just weeks after Portsmouth City Council announced it had approved thousands of pounds of additional investment to create more toilets in the city.

Up to £180,000 was earmarked for the new facilities – with a further £200,000 being approved for more sites last month.

The work at Kingston Recreation Ground should be completed by Easter. The new toilets will be located near the recently refurbished play area.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘We are committed to improving public facilities in the city and I am pleased to witness the start of building work at Kingston Rec as I and other residents around here have been keen on seeing a kiosk and public toilets in the Rec for some time now.

So I'm happy we managed to finally secure funding and planning for this since we began the process last year.’