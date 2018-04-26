Work underway after Southsea promenade collapses

WORK is progressing to repair part of Southsea Common promenade that collapsed due to extreme poor weather almost a month ago.

Repair work has been underway since April 16 after the seafront was damaged by strong winds and high tides on April 4.

The Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership is carrying out the work on behalf of Portsmouth City Council with contractors Knights Brown, currently filling the gap behind the break.

The council is confident the area of seafront, near the Portsmouth Naval Memorial, will be returned to its original state by mid-June, weather permitting. It will be resurfaced to match the rest of the promenade.

There are also plans in development to replace and upgrade all defences along the frontage from Eastney to Old Portsmouth. It is hoped these will help defend the area from coastal flooding.

Following the promenade’s collapse on April 4, coastal defence and drainage manager at the council, Guy Mason, blamed ‘strong winds and high tides’ for the collapse.

He added: ‘These failures are occurring more frequently as the existing structures come to the end of their useful lifespan, and clearly underline the need for new defences along the frontage that will significantly reduce the risk from flooding in Southsea for the next century.’

Fiona Callingham, Local Democracy Reporting Service