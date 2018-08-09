Workshop for people with arthritis

PEOPLE with arthritis can attend an event to get support and advice.

Queen Alexandra Hospital’s rheumatology department is holding the workshop for patients, their family members and carers.

Senior sister Julie Ingall said: ‘We are pleased to be able to offer people living with arthritis or connective tissue diseases an event to support them. It will also help their family and friends in understanding anxiety and depression.’

The event is this Saturday at 9.30am. To register email rheumatology.conference@porthosp.nhs.uk.