World Book Day fever has hit Portsmouth and the Solent, with children dressing up as their favourite characters as part of the annual event which promotes reading. As well as getting to dress up for school, kids will also receive a book voucher. Here are some of the amazing costumes:

1. Awful Auntie 8-year-old Coral Duncan went dressed as Awful Auntie from the book of the same name by David Walliams to Newtown primary school Gosport

2. Annie and Superheroes These were some of costumes at Clanfield Primary School. Including from left to right - Jessica Emily Venn, 9, as Annie, Stephanie Groves, 9, as superwoman, Henry Lamb, 5, as Spiderman and Isabella Lamb in red theme

3. Harry Potter For World Book Day, 6-year-old Oliver Blake from Cosham cast a spell on his uniform and went as Harry Potter

4. George Pig and Hungry Caterpillar Bertie Venn, 3, and Martha Howell, 4, as George Pig and The Very Hungry Caterpillar respectively at Clanfield Primary School

