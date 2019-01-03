A HOUSING association has partnered with an NHS trust to improve the health and wellbeing of some of their most vulnerable customers.

Solent NHS Trust will help VIVID and their new wellbeing workers to support customers to access and engage in treatment, continue with their recovery, prevent crisis and sustain their tenancy.

Tom Norris, chief operating officer at VIVID, said: ‘We explored this service following feedback from staff, who’ve seen an increase in customers with poor mental health struggling to access the services that they need. Our wellbeing service will also support our health colleagues by reducing delayed discharges and supporting high intensity users of emergency services.’

Sue Harriman, chief executive, from Solent NHS Trust, added: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with VIVID on the launch of their new wellbeing service.’