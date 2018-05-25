Yellow weather warning issued for this weekend in Portsmouth

Have your say

HEAVY showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of south of England, including Portsmouth, this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, for south east England and London, stating there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The warning is in place from 6am tomorrow until midnight on Sunday.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Temperatures are set to reach 25 degrees over the weekend.