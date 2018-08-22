You can meet cast of Madagascar the musical including X-Factor winner Matt Terry at Gunwharf Quays today

The cast of Madagascar the musical will be meeting fans at Gunwharf Quays today.

X-Factor Winner Matt Terry, who is playing Alex the Lion, and his cast mates will be at the outlet centre at 11am.

Fans can meet the mischievous penguins and the star of the show outside the Superdry show at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

Madagascar the musical will be visiting the Kings Theatre from yesterday until Saturday, August 25, as part of its nationwide tour.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar the Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Tickets for the musical range from £16 to £30 and are available to order from Kings Theatre website by clicking here.