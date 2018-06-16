Young Aiden is given £8,600 donation so he can continue his bid to walk

THOUSANDS of pounds have been dished out to good causes in an evening of celebration.

Around 55 donations were given a slice of more than £50,000, with branches of national groups down to small organisations with just a couple of volunteers included.

The ceremony at which the �50,000 was presented

The South East area of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons, hosted the evening at the Cosham Masonic Centre in Albert Road.

Young Aiden Farrell, eight, received £8,600, for treatment after he had an operation to help him walk. The youngster has cerebral palsy and needed selective dorsal rhizotomy to get him on his feet but it requires a lot of after-care.

His mum Sara, 37, of Grange Crescent in Gosport, said the cash had gone on trips to Scotland for treatment and for private physiotherapy.

‘He’s doing amazingly, he’s walking. He’s been coming on leaps and bounds,’ Sara said.

‘His left foot has completely collapsed, he’s got to have reconstructive surgery on that.

‘He’s not letting that stop him – he’s still working as hard.’

Aiden and dad Gevun, 38, were at the cheque night last week along with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason.

Sara said the donation had paid for this year’s treatment.

In all £51,761 was donated to good causes.

People representing 43 causes were present there.

Mike Wilks, provincial grand master for Hampshire and Isle of Wight province, said: ‘We do not all have deep pockets – many of our members are on fixed income – but wherever they fall in the spectrum of life, they know that there is always someone much worse off who needs support and as Freemasons they have a responsibility to provide it.’

Each lodge has a charity steward and encourages members to make donations throughout the year before the money is handed out.