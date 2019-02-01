Youngsters encouraged to protect South Downs National Park Authority

YOUNG people are being encouraged to get involved in the Government’s “Year of Green Action” and do their bit to help protect and enhance the South Downs National Park.

As part of the #iwill4nature campaign, the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) has five simple ways in which young people across Hampshire and Sussex can get involved in helping the amazing natural environment on their doorstep.

Education officer Jonathan Dean said: ‘We’re proud to be supporting the Year of Green Action and really want to encourage the tens of thousands of young people living in and around the National Park to become custodians of this amazing landscape. After all, it’s their National Park and they are ultimately the future.’

The measures include reducing the amount of water they use, reducing plastic consumption, picking up litter, exploring the National Park and volunteering with local conservation groups.