Youth have a flare for sailing after firm’s charity gift

A GLOBAL marine distress company has gifted emergency flares to the Ocean Youth Trust, helping young people get out to sea safely.

Wescom Signal and Rescue, based in Havant, has backed the charity by providing its 30-metre vessel, Prolific, with the pyrotechnic flares.

The organisation’s ‘Adventure Under Sail’ campaign runs for people aged between 12 and 25.

The initiative is aimed towards disadvantaged or vulnerable people, offering them the experience of exciting opportunities on the water.

Working closely with schools and social workers, the team behind the Trust work to ensure that skills learnt on the water are transferable to the individuals’ long term development.

Each trip is designed to build confidence and understanding, whilst teaching people how to cope with unfamiliar situations.

WesCom donated a full set of Pains Wessex offshore pyrotechnic flares to ensure the vessel meets health and safety standards.

The first will help the charity to continue giving young people much-needed experience.

Mark Todd, chief executive of Ocean Youth Trust South, said: ‘A voyage on Prolific is not just about learning to sail, but about developing qualities which matter in everyday life.

‘We are not permitted to sail without this safety equipment and are extremely grateful to WesCom for their continued support.’

Chris Feibusch, director of global marketing and communications for WesCom, said: ‘Many of these young people have never sailed before, and we believe in the importance of the work the trust does.

‘Of course, safety is paramount, especially at sea, and we’re delighted to be able to continue our support of Ocean Youth Trust South and look forward to regular updates of how the crew are getting on.’