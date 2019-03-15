YouTube prankster says ‘it’s not the crime of the century’ after sneaking into Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth

THE YouTube prankster who sneaked into the Pyramids Centre in Southsea has said: ‘It’s not the crime of the century.’

Discoboy’s video has been watched more than 30,000 times on the social media platform.

A second video of him inside Playzone after hours has also clocked up thousands of hits.

But he told The News: 'I know it's not the crime of the century - it's just a civil offence, a naughty thing to do.

'But you've got to get your kicks out of life somehow.'

The 25-year-old, who is not from Portsmouth, said it was ‘just a hobby’ and added: ‘I get DJ sets off the back of [videos].’

A video inside the Pyramids Centre recorded by Discoboy after he and friends sneaked into the venue. Picture: YouTube/Discoboy

READ MORE: YouTube pranksters sneak into Portsmouth swimming centre

As reported yesterday, the video shows him inside the Southsea centre. The video was posted on March 11.

Hampshire police said it is a civil matter.

On the video three people enter the centre using the water slides and pool, and later make their exit through a fire escape at the front of the building, setting off the alarm.

A video inside the Pyramids Centre recorded by Discoboy after he and friends sneaked into the venue. Picture: YouTube/Discoboy

As they leave a police car drives past and a person said: ‘Police are there, our hair is wet, our hair is wet – police are there, our hair is wet.'

A spokesman from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We are aware of the situation and will be working closely with BH Live to understand how this happened, and what we will do in future to prevent a similar situation.’

A video inside the Pyramids Centre recorded by Discoboy after he and friends sneaked into the venue. Picture: YouTube/Discoboy