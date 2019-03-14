YouTube pranksters sneak into the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth for a night on water slides​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PRANKSTERS sneaked into Portsmouth’s Pyramids Centre – filming themselves for a YouTube video riding the slides into the pool.

The footage, posted on March 11, shows that an hour before closing time, a YouTuber called DiscoBoy – otherwise known as Lee Marshall – found a place to hide in the Pyramids Centre in Southsea with two of his friends.

Once the place was closed for the night, the group exited their hiding place and spent the night on the water slides.

The trio later made their exit through a fire escape at the front of the building, setting off the alarm.

As they leave a police car drives past and a person said: ‘Police are there, our hair is wet, our hair is wet – police are there, our hair is wet.'

More than 30,000 people have watched the 30-minute clip on YouTube.

A spokesman from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We are aware of the situation and will be working closely with BH Live to understand how this happened, and what we will do in future to prevent a similar situation.’

The News has contacted DiscoBoy for comment.

Another video on the same channel shows people at Playzone in Portsmouth after hours.

Hampshire police confirmed the incident is considered as trespass issue and is not a criminal matter.