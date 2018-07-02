Accident causes hour-long delays on the A3(M) northbound

HOUR-LONG delays that mounted from Waterlooville – up to Clanfield and towards Petersfield – on the A3(M) northbound, should now start to ease as the road has been cleared.

One lane was blocked between junction 2 for Horndean and junction 1 for Clanfield.

When the accident happened, before 7am this morning, traffic was solid from Waterlooville.

The incident was still being dealt with at 8am, but just before 8.30am Wave 105 Travel confirmed the road has been cleared - but that long delays will take a while to ease.

There are also delays on the A3, and traffic as far back as Portsmouth.