Anger as drones flown from Horndean traveller encampment seen snooping at people’s homes

DRONES have been spotted being flown from a traveller encampment on a recreation ground, worried residents have said.

Smells like an ‘open sewer’ have been reported after two more caravans pitched up on Wednesday at Five Heads Recreation Ground in Horndean after an initial arrival on Friday night.

People living in the area fear the drones are being flown in an anti-social way and possibly snooping on their homes. A complaint has been made to Horndean Parish Council.

One woman told The News she spotted a car being driven at around 30mph on the field, narrowly missing an elderly lady with her poodle.

The 55-year-old resident, who asked not to be named, said: ‘There’s now two more loads on the field.

‘It’s like an open sewer across the top of the park.

‘The night before [Tuesday] the girls’ football team had no where to practise.

‘They and children have been intimidated into not using it to play.

‘All the dog walkers have been intimidated with the exclusion of a few of us.

‘This white pick up went across at – 30-35mph – the field and nearly took out and older lady and her little white poodle.’

A spokeswoman for Horndean Parish Council confirmed they had received the complaint about drone use and the driving on the field.

She said: ‘We are taking legal action, we’re awaiting a hearing date to get a possession order.

‘Hopefully it will be in the next few days.’

The parish council is urging anyone with complaints linked to the encampment to call police on 101.

‘If they’re unhappy about anything going on in that field they have to report it,’ she said.