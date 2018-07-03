Artist commissioned for mural at village landmark

A VILLAGE landmark will host a spectacular mural showcasing the area’s history.

The Gales Brewery building, in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, will have a two-metre square patch on the wall earmarked for a piece of public artwork.

Horndean residents have the chance to get involved.Artist Mel Holmes was commissioned.

Three designs are being made and will be shown to the public at the Three Parishes Summer Fayre on July 21.

Cllr David Evans, East Hampshire District councillor for Horndean, is the driving force behind the scheme.

He said: ‘The brewery has played a major part in the history of Horndean and so it is wonderful that we are able to mark that fact with a fantastic piece of community art.

‘Not only will the piece serve as permanent legacy for the people of Horndean but it will also be a community event in its own right.’

The fayre will be held at Five Heads Road, Horndean from 11am-5pm, followed by a barn dance from 7.30pm-11pm.