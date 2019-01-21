Awards held for community’s best

Have your say

THOSE who have made a difference to their community will be honoured in a mayor's awards.

Mayor of Winchester, Councillor Frank Pearson, has launched awards recognising those in 2018/19.

Cllr Pearson said: ‘The aim of these awards is to celebrate the selfless activity that brightens the lives of many residents and makes the district such a wonderful place in which to live.

‘I am seeking nominations from across the area and all age groups.’

The council covers Denmead, Rowland's Castle and Horndean. E-mail Mayorssecretary@winchester.gov.uk