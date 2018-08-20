Beach-themed fundraising party at care home for Hounds for Heroes

A CARE home is inviting the community to a beach-themed fundraising party next weekend.

From 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 1, locals can drop into Pear Tree Court on Portsmouth Road, Horndean, to join in an afternoon of fun activities and enjoy food.

Residents and visitors can try their luck at classic funfair games, including ‘hook a duck’ and a coconut shy, and guests will be treated to a barbecue specially prepared by Pear Tree Court’s chefs.

Younger visitors will also have the opportunity to dip their toes in the sand and build sandcastles in the home’s sandpit, set up especially for the day.

All proceeds will go to Hounds for Heroes, a charity which provides specially-trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled armed forces and emergency services personnel.

Ray Arnold, manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘It is important for us to build strong relationships with the community. Hounds for Heroes is charity close to our hearts and hosting a fundraising event gives us an opportunity to invite our Horndean neighbours for a day of family-friendly fun.’