Burst water pipe in Clanfield is repaired by engineers overnight 

ENGINEERS worked through the night to repair a broken water main after a major burst.

The pipe cracked at about 8pm and affected homes across the Clanfield area.

Water could be seen gushing from the ground close to the burst.

Engineers from Portsmouth Water managed to restore the water supply by 3am this morning, completing all the repair work by 5am.

It’s understood a small number of homes were affected, with some being left with low-pressure supplies for several hours.

Portsmouth Water has since apologised to customers for ‘any inconvenience’.

Work taking place to repair the burst water pipe in Clanfield. Photo: Portsmouth Water.

A spokesman added: ‘Due to the network, a few properties had low pressure but we don’t believe many properties were affected.

‘We managed to effectively move the water around [the network].

‘The priority was to have it all repaired in time before anyone woke up which we did.’