Business donates thousands to charity in Help for Hospices project

ALMOST £17,000 has been presented to three hospices following a business’s fundraising campaign.

The team at Covers Timber and Builders Merchants has presented The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham with £16,950.

Covers’ Help for Hospices project, which runs for one week every year, included a Builders’ Bake Off where budding chefs showcased the best of their baked goods in return for donations.

The altruistic company also donated £5 for each registered customer that made a purchase during the event.

In total, more than £30,000 was raised for 11 different hospices across the south east.

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, said: ‘Our third Help for Hospices week was a huge success and we would like to thank everyone who supported us and helped to raise vital funds for such important charities.

‘We will be running our fourth Covers’ Help for Hospices week this coming September.’